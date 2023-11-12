TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's TIKA provides winter tents to earthquake victims in Afghanistan
Last month, consecutive earthquakes in the Herat province caused the death of approximately 2,500 people, forcing the Afghan authorities to call for international aid.
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2023

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided winter tents to 1,000 earthquake-affected families in Afghanistan’s Herat province.

Arafat Deniz, TIKA's office coordinator in Herat, told Anadolu news agency that since the October earthquakes in Herat, the agency has assisted 2,000 families with food aid.

He said that Sinan Ilhan, Türkiye's consul general in Herat, and officials from the Afghan Red Crescent also witnessed the distribution of the tents.

"A large number of settlements were affected by the Herat earthquake and the number of people left homeless was also high, so we prioritized the provision of tents to meet the need for shelter. As the weather got colder, we also wanted to help people who had to stay without tents on the streets and in parks," he said.

Deniz said that 10 mobile toilets were also installed in the region.

Last month, consecutive earthquakes in the Herat province, located on the border with Iran, caused the death of approximately 2,500 people, forcing the Afghan authorities to issue an international aid request.

More than 10 earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.3 magnitude, caused heavy destruction in 16 villages in Zindejan district of Herat.

SOURCE:AA
