Tens of thousands of people have protested across Spain against acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's plans to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for support for another term in office.

Authorities said 80,000 people turned out in Madrid on Sunday while the People's Party (PP), which had called for protests in cities across Spain, put the total closer to one million.

Many held Spanish and EU flags, as well as banners with slogans including "Respect the Constitution".

In Barcelona, local police said 6,000 people demonstrated, while numbers reached 30,000 in Granada and 50,000 in Seville according to authorities. Other protests took place in cities including Malaga, Palma and Valencia.

'Absolutely disappointed'

"He (Sanchez) has betrayed coexistence, democracy... he can't keep governing," said banker Tomas Perez, 38, holding a sign reading "Sanchez traitor".

"Many people that I know who vote for the Socialists feel absolutely disappointed because... Sanchez never said the amnesty would be part of his programme," said Inmaculada Herranz Castro, 64.