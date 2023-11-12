Hundreds of thousands of protesters across Europe have taken to the streets in solidarity with the Palestinian people in response to Israel's brutal bombardment of civilians in besieged Gaza.

Over 11,000 Palestinians — mostly women, children, and elderly — have been killed and thousands have been injured. Over a million of the enclave's residents have been displaced.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Germany, Sweden and Greece, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine", criticising the ongoing attitude of the Israeli government in Gaza.

Germany

Freedom for Palestine rally was held in Cologne, Germany, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Participants gathered at the square between the historic Cologne Cathedral and the train station carried Palestinian flags and banners with messages criticising Israel.

The rally was attended by citizens of different countries as well as Turkish people.

In the speeches made during the demonstration, the "persecution" that the Palestinian people have been subjected to for years was underlined.

Sweden

A large number of people in Stockholm also took to the streets to show solidarity with Palestinian people.

Protestors gathered near the Swedish parliament.