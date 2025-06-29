The Israeli army said that it seized several individuals during raids in southern Syria and took them inside Israel for interrogation.

A military statement said that forces of the army’s 210th Division conducted several raids in southern Syria over the last week against what it called “weapons warehouses.”

The army said several people were held and brought into Israeli for “detailed questioning.”

Although the new Syrian administration has not issued threats against Israel, the Israeli military has intensified its attacks inside Syria since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024.

These attacks have included deadly air strikes that killed civilians and destroyed Syrian army positions, vehicles, and ammunition. Israeli forces have also carried out incursions into the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces.