A Sudanese medical group warned Saturday of an imminent health and humanitarian disaster in the city of Dalang in South Kordofan state, citing continued siege and heavy shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement, the non-governmental Sudan Doctors Network said that intense bombardment of Dalang has continued daily, killing and wounding civilians.

The group said it has been unable to compile accurate casualty figures because telecommunications inside the city are cut, hampering contact with field teams.

An RSF blockade on the city remains “extremely severe” and risks triggering a health and humanitarian catastrophe, as hospitals and medical facilities face acute shortages of food and essential medical supplies, it warned.

The network urged humanitarian agencies and international organisations to intervene immediately to lift the siege, ensure access for food and medical aid, and protect civilians and health workers to prevent further deterioration of conditions.

Calls for international action