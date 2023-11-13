WORLD
UK home secretary: Pro-Palestinian protests 'can’t go on'
"Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence and anti-Semitism," says Suella Braverman.
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023

Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that pro-Palestinian protests in the country "can’t go on," claiming they are being "polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism."

"Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage," Braverman said on X.

"The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low," she said. "Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorizing of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling."

"This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism," she said. "Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated."

Calling for ceasefire

People turned out for a massive rally in London on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians and marched to the US embassy to press Washington for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

A huge crowd gathered in London's Hyde Park to protest against Israel and those governments that have yet to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza -- including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship -- since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7.

Since then, the number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,100, including more than 8,000 women and children, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
