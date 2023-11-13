Monday, 13 November, 2023

1909 GMT — More than 30 people were killed while scores were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

The agency added that the Israeli air strikes targeted 12 homes in a densely populated area near the Jabalia Services Club in the camp for Palestinian refugees.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

2110 GMT — Türkiye, Egypt discuss delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Monday discussed the latest situation in Gaza.

In a phone call, Fidan and Shoukry exchanged views on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministers also discussed potential steps to implement the decisions made at the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Summit, which took place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, the sources further said.

2045 GMT — Israel army says 'signs' Hamas had held hostages in children's hospital

The Israeli army claimed it had evidence showing Hamas fighters had held hostages seized during the October 7 assault on southern Israel at a children's hospital in Gaza City.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops "found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages" at the basement level of Al Rantisi hospital, showing footage of a baby bottle and a rope near a chair.

2000 GMT — Biden says Gaza hospital 'must be protected'

US President Joe Biden urged Israel to protect Gaza's Al Shifa hospital as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters raged around the complex.

"It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue.

"The hospital must be protected."

Biden, who spoke as he was signing a women's health research initiative alongside First Lady Jill Biden, said that a deal for the "release of prisoners" was still being negotiated with the help of the Gulf state of Qatar.

2000 GMT — MSF doctor warns of 'inhuman' conditions in main Gaza hospital

Hundreds of people stranded in Gaza's biggest hospital were enduring "inhuman" conditions while heavy fighting raged around them, a doctor said as Israel declared Hamas had "lost control" over the Palestinian territory.

Witnesses reported intense air strikes, with tanks and armoured vehicles just metres from the gate of the Al Shifa hospital.

"The situation is very bad, it is inhuman," a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the medical charity group, wrote on social media.

"We don't have electricity. There's no water in the hospital," added the doctor, who was not named.

1847 GMT — Israel admits growing international pressure over its onslaught on Gaza

Israel's foreign minister said international pressure on Israel would increase within two or three weeks over its onslaught on Gaza.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Eli Cohen told a press conference that Israel has only two or three weeks before it loses its diplomatic battle on the international stage to stop the war on Gaza.

"From a diplomatic point of view, we recognize that pressure has begun to bear on Israel. The pressure is not very high (now), but it is increasing," Cohen said.

He stressed, however, that the Israeli military operation in Gaza will not stop until the Palestinian group Hamas is eliminated and the captives held in Gaza are released.

1843 GMT — Humanitarian disaster in Gaza 'happening in plain sight': UN

The UN voiced concern over the "really dire" situation in Gaza, stressing that the humanitarian disaster there is taking place in "plain sight."

"The situation is really, really dire. We're extremely concerned about what may happen over the next few days," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at his daily press briefing.

"This is not happening behind closed doors. This is happening in plain sight, this humanitarian disaster, and we need all the help that we can get," he said.

"We're continuing to deliver whatever humanitarian aid we can as safely as possible. This is one of the reasons we have and will continue to push for humanitarian ceasefire," he added.

1828 GMT — Israel defence minister claims Hamas has 'lost control of Gaza'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has claimed Hamas has "lost control" of Gaza it has ruled for 16 years.

"Hamas has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing southward. Civilians are looting Hamas bases," he said without providing evidence. "They don't have faith in the government anymore," Gallant added in a video broadcast on Israel's main TV stations.

1758 GMT — Ambulances, patients struck near Gaza's Al Shifa hospital: Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that an ambulance and the patients inside came under attack near the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

"When we sent the ambulance to bring the patients, a few metres away, they attacked the ambulance. There are injured people around the hospital, they are looking for medical care, we can't bring them inside," the French-based humanitarian organisation said on X, quoting one of its surgeons in the hospital.

"There's also a sniper who attacked patients, they have gunshot wounds, we operated on three of them," the group said.

It also noted that with 600 inpatients, 37 babies, and a patient in need of intensive care at the hospital, the medical team there refused to leave unless the patients are evacuated first.

1647 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to 11,240, including 4,630 children

The total death toll in Gaza rose to 11,240, according to the media office in the Israeli-besieged enclave.

The toll since October 7 includes 4,630 children and 3,130 women, according to the media office spokesperson.

1706 GMT — Over 190,000 applications filed for weapons licenses in Israel since October 7

Over 190,000 applications for weapons licenses have been filed with Israeli security authorities since October 7, according to a report.

"Since the beginning of the war, more than 190,000 applications for weapons licenses have been submitted to the Ministry of National Security," Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported.

It added that "in the first ten months of 2023, more than 210,000 applications have been submitted, and the year is not over yet."

1701 GMT — Israel blocks website of Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen TV

Israel blocked all web access to a Lebanese satellite TV channel known for its pro-Iran stance over "security" concerns, as the war in Gaza raises fears of the conflict spreading.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the security cabinet had approved emergency measures to prevent Al Mayadeen television from harming the state's security.

"The broadcasts and reporters of Al Mayadeen serve the despicable terror organisations," he said.

Network chairman Ghassin bin Jiddo insisted the move would not stop their coverage of the Gaza war, saying it was part of Israel's "ongoing policy of arrests, silencing people, and cracking down on freedom of the press and freedom of expression".

1649 GMT — Norway urges Israel to release full Palestinian tax transfer

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere urged Israel to release the full tax transfer it is withholding from the Palestinian Authority (PA), saying the payment was "critical" for the welfare of the Palestinian population.

On November 2, Israel said it would proceed with a tax revenue transfer to the PA in the Israeli-occupied West Bank but would withhold funds bound for Gaza, where the PA helps cover public sector wages and pay for electricity.

The tax transfer helped deliver essential services in Gaza and in the West Bank, he said, so withholding it was "directly affecting the welfare and health of the Palestinian population," Stoere told Reuters in an interview in Oslo.

1449 GMT — Multiple casualties after Israeli air strike in southern Gaza

At least three Palestinians have been killed and 20 others injured after an Israeli air strike hit Bani Suhaila, a town east of Khan Younis in Gaza, health officials said.

1634 GMT — OIC urges international push for ceasefire in Gaza

Ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Brussels have urged the international community, with a particular focus on the EU, to exert pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing assault on Gaza.

At a news conference in Brussels, the ambassadors of the 57-nation bloc read a statement calling upon the EU to undertake all necessary efforts to prompt an immediate and comprehensive cease-fire and bring an end to Israeli aggression against Gaza.

The statement emphasised the crucial role of the EU in holding Israel accountable for the war crimes committed in Gaza, underscoring that the Israeli attacks on Gaza cannot be justified as self-defence.

Furthermore, the statement stressed that the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders of 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, is the sole pathway to achieving lasting peace in the region.

1558 GMT —Spanish government minister calls situation at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital 'deeply inhuman’

Spain’s social rights minister called the situation in Gaza’s Shifa Hospital “deeply inhuman.”

"It must end NOW!” Ione Belarra posted on social media platform X in response to images showing attempts by local staff to keep premature babies alive despite a lack of functioning equipment due to power cuts and fighting.

1520 GMT — Israeli army targets journalists in Lebanese border village

The Israeli army targeted media teams and journalists in the Lebanese border village of Yaroun with rocket shells, in the country’s south.

Official Lebanese news agency NNA said at least two rocket shells were fired towards media teams who were there to cover developments across the border areas between Lebanon and Israel.

There were no injuries reported among the journalists, according to NNA.

1336 GMT — Fuel shortage to halt Gaza aid work in '48 hours' — UN

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that its operations in war-torn Gaza would shut down within two days due to fuel shortages as fighting rages between Israel and Hamas.

"The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza," UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

1418 GMT — Casualties reported in Israeli air strike on Jabalia refugee camp

The local authorities in Gaza reported multiple casualties following an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the northern part of Gaza.

According to a statement from the Gaza-based Interior Ministry, the air strike targeted a building in the centre of the camp, resulting in several fatalities and injuries.

Initial reports indicate that at least one Palestinian was killed and ten others were injured in the airstrike, eyewitnesses further stated.

1357 GMT — 1st group of Russian citizens evacuated from Gaza leaves for Moscow

Moscow said that a group of 70 people left the Palestinian enclave via the Egyptian Rafah border point earlier in the day and was then transported to the capital Cairo.

"The plane of the Emergency Ministry has already departed for Moscow (from Cairo)," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic service thanked Egyptian, Israeli, Palestinian, and Qatari authorities for "effective assistance" in organizing the evacuation and promised that it will be continued until all willing Russian citizens leave Gaza.

1306 GMT — Borrell’s accusation provides ‘European cover’ for Israel: Hamas

Hamas has condemned EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s accusation for the Palestinian group of using hospitals and civilians as human shields, saying the allegation provides cover for Israeli "crimes" in Gaza.

"Borrell’s accusation…is a twist of the facts and a European cover for the occupation to commit more crimes against children and defenceless civilians," Hamas said in a statement.

"These dangerous statements ignore all the pictures, testimonies, facts, and international reports that confirm that the occupation army had killed more than 11,000 people, the majority of whom were women and children," Hamas said.