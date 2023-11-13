Gold prices have hovered near a three-week low as the dollar held firm and investors awaited US inflation data for more cues on whether the Federal Reserve will stand pat on interest rates or raise them higher.

Spot gold was down on Monday 0.1 percent at $1,934.53 per ounce, as of 0447 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,939.00.

Gold fell 2.8 percent last week, logging its worst week in more than a month, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks pushed back any notion about interest rate cuts.

"People are kind of focused on whether the CPI data (will) allow the Fed to pause or hike. So I think the markets (are) a little bit sideways ahead of that data," said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

Consumer prices index prospects