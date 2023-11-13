BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Gold floats low as dollar holds firm, focus shifts to US inflation data
Gold logged its worst week in more than a month, falling 2.8 percent last week.
Gold floats low as dollar holds firm, focus shifts to US inflation data
Gold bars in the safe of Pro Aurum Gold trading house on February 16, 2016 in Muenchen, Germany.  / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
Marion FernandoMarion Fernando
November 13, 2023

Gold prices have hovered near a three-week low as the dollar held firm and investors awaited US inflation data for more cues on whether the Federal Reserve will stand pat on interest rates or raise them higher.

Spot gold was down on Monday 0.1 percent at $1,934.53 per ounce, as of 0447 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,939.00.

Gold fell 2.8 percent last week, logging its worst week in more than a month, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks pushed back any notion about interest rate cuts.

"People are kind of focused on whether the CPI data (will) allow the Fed to pause or hike. So I think the markets (are) a little bit sideways ahead of that data," said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

Consumer prices index prospects

RECOMMENDED

U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) data is due on Tuesday. Core CPI month-over-month is expected to have risen 0.3 percent in October, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

Both estimated gains are the same as in September. The dollar was up 0.1 percent against its rivals after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.10 percent to 868.14 tonnes on Friday.

"Other than geopolitical risks-driven haven demand and central bank purchases, the macroeconomic backdrop is turning supportive for gold," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"The US monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end and the USD has peaked. This could see US 10-year yield and the USD moderating, which will support investment demand of gold."

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1 percent to $21.98 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.7 percent to $845.52. Palladium firmed 0.2 percent to $964.89 per ounce but was holding near its lowest level since 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case