China to host joint drill with Southeast Asian nations to counter terrorism
Nations such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos will take part in the military exercise.
The joint drill is themed on "countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety," the ministry said in a statement.
By Emir Isci
November 13, 2023

The Chinese military will host a joint drill with soldiers from five Southeast Asian nations, beginning this week.

China's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that soldiers from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam will come together in the southern Guangdong province from mid-to-late November.

The joint drill is themed on “countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety,” the ministry said in a statement.

Soldiers will engage in organising joint and live anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills, the ministry added.

“The aim is to help participants enhance their urban anti-terrorism, maritime anti-terrorism and anti-piracy capabilities, and deepen military mutual trust and cooperation to safeguard regional peace and stability,” the ministry said.

