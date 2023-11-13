British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The government says Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday.

Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Braverman, a divisive figure popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London's police force was ignoring lawbreaking by "pro-Palestinian mobs." She described demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as "hate marchers."

On Sunday, far-right protesters scuffled with police in London. Critics accused Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

'Greatest privilege'

Following her dismissal, Braverman said, "it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary".

"I will have more to say in due course," she added.