British PM Sunak fires Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Braverman earlier drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman listens as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street on March 7, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter, Ali Topchi
November 13, 2023

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The government says Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday.

Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Braverman, a divisive figure popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London's police force was ignoring lawbreaking by "pro-Palestinian mobs." She described demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as "hate marchers."

On Sunday, far-right protesters scuffled with police in London. Critics accused Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

'Greatest privilege'

Following her dismissal, Braverman said, "it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary".

"I will have more to say in due course," she added.

The firing comes as the ruling Conservatives confirmed a major reshuffle of Sunak's top ministers was underway — his first since becoming the country's leader on October 25, 2022.

"Here we go," the party said on X, formerly Twitter.

Cleverly replaces Braverman

Rishi Sunak appointed James Cleverly as interior minister, switching the 54-year-old from the role of foreign secretary which he had held for a year.

The move, part of Sunak's first major reshuffle after nearly 13 months in power, follows the UK leader sacking Suella Braverman as interior minister earlier Monday.

David Cameron becomes new foreign secretary

Former British leader David Cameron was named as the country's new foreign secretary on Monday, in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
