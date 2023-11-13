TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel exhibits most brutal examples of fascism, racist imperialism: Fahrettin Altun
Communications Director Altun says Israel is trying to legitimise and render invisible its massacres of Palestinian children, women, men, the elderly, journalists, health workers, in short, innocent people through systematic disinformation campaigns.
Israel exhibits most brutal examples of fascism, racist imperialism: Fahrettin Altun
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun attended the 3rd International Communication Sciences Symposium (ICOMS), organised in collaboration with Sakarya University (SAU), where he delivered a speech. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
November 13, 2023

Israel is carrying out "a dirty disinformation campaign" simultaneously with the massacres it continues by "committing overt war crimes", Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Altun attended on Monday the 3rd International Communication Sciences Symposium (ICOMS) organised by Sakarya University and TUBİTAK.

"Israel is committing war crimes in front of the eyes of the whole world. And it is exhibiting the ugliest and most brutal examples of fascism and racist imperialism," the communications director said.

Altun stated that Israel is "trying to legitimise and render invisible its massacres" of Palestinian and Gazan children, women, men, the elderly, journalists, health workers, in short, innocent people "through systematic disinformation campaigns".

"But they should know that we know very well which actors are trying to implement which dirty plans both in Gaza and Palestine and in our nearby geography and we are determined to fight them to the end," he added.

"The murderers spewing death in Gaza will be held accountable".

RECOMMENDED

"Just as they have been condemned in the public conscience, they will also be condemned by the real courts when the order of global justice is established," Altun said.

Tension has been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 8,000 children and women, in Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza since last month.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedIsrael does not even let journalists live: Turkish Communications Director
Explore
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case