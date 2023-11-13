TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Call for 'global intifada' from Turkish poets
Türkiye Poets Initiative, backed by 140 poets, calls on "entire humanity" to put an immediate end to Israel's "massacres and acts of aggression."
The petition, titled "We will continue to shout that humanity dies in every person who dies," has been translated into more than 20 languages. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023

A Turkish poets initiative has issued a call for a "global intifada" for Palestine and "seeks to appeal to global public opinion on Gaza" through writings in different languages.

The Call has been backed by 140 members of the Türkiye Poets Initiative, who signed a petition expressing concern over the ongoing attacks in Gaza by Israel. The group rejected the portrayal of the current conflict as a war, and labelled it as "one of the most tragic plans for annihilation in human history."

The poets called on the "entire humanity" to put an immediate end to Israel’s "massacres and acts of aggression, which it has been carrying out on a regular basis since 1948 and which has reached a peak in the ongoing massacre in Gaza."

“Women, the elderly, and children are fading away not only in front of our eyes but right within our eyes!” they said, adding: "We shall never stop shouting that with each death, humanity is killed as well."

'Keep fighting for the rights of Gaza's people'

"We shall not permit darkness to swallow up hope! We shall keep fighting for the rights of Gaza's people, first and foremost the children, women, and the elderly, as well as its birds and insects, to live freely in their own country, even if we are faced with one of the rarest savage powers in history," the petition read.

"These are their inherent rights, and no power can take this right away from them."

As poets, the statement said, "We tear up and discard this image with our awareness, our spirit, and our words. We, as poets, consider it a duty to protect the dignity and 'existence' of humanity under siege in Gaza, and we say 'stop' to the killer."

The petition, titled "We will continue to shout that humanity dies in every person who dies," has been translated into more than 20 languages.

Israel has been carrying out incessant air and ground attacks on Gaza since the cross-border attack on October 7 by Hamas. Israel's targets have included hospitals, schools as well as other UN shelter facilities.

More than 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women, while over 28,200 others injured since the start of the conflict, according to official Palestinian figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, schools, and houses, have also been destroyed or damaged in the ongoing offensive.

