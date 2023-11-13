Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed James Cleverly as the new Home Secretary after asking Suella Braverman to step down on Monday morning, days after she wrote a controversial anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim article for The Times.

Cleverly is taking up the new job after serving as the foreign secretary since September 2022. The ruling Conservative Party congratulated Cleverly on X.

Cleverly’s career and early life

Born in Lewisham, London, on September 4, 1969, Cleverly comes from a mixed heritage background. His mother was a midwife originally from Sierra Leone while his father ran a small business as a surveyor.

Cleverly has publicly said that working alongside his father helped him understand the "importance of supporting both businesses and the public sector."

Educated in Chelmsford, he left school to join the army until his ambitions were cut short by an injury. He later returned to education, getting a degree in business before joining the UK's Territorial Army (TA), a reserve unit.

Cleverly said the opportunity allowed him to ascend the ranks and become a Lieutenant Colonel in reserve force.

Cleverly's LinkedIn profile reveals a close and longstanding association with the British Armed Forces. Since the early nineties, he has carried out a number of leadership roles in the reservists. In 2004, his LinkedIn profile says, he served for a year while supporting the "operations in Iraq."

In 2000, he married Susannah Sparks. The couple have two sons.

In 2008, he was elected Member of the London Assembly for Bexley and Bromley.

Four years later, then-London Mayor Boris Johnson appointed Cleverly to be the Chairmanship of the London Fire Authority. In 2015, he was elected as the Conservative MP from Braintree.

Following the change of administration in October 2022, Sunak kept Cleverly in situ as Foreign Secretary.

While looking after the UK’s overseas interests, some have described him as "excessively subservient to Foreign Office advice, which includes appeasing China and Saudi Arabia."