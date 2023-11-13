Greta Thunberg has come under fire over her pro-Palestinian stance in Germany, where the local chapter of the climate movement Fridays for Future had distanced itself from her views on the Israeli war on Gaza.

Thunberg, wearing the Palestinian black and white scarf, had urged "ceasefire now" at a climate protest on Sunday in Amsterdam, before being interrupted by a man who sought to snatch the microphone from her, saying he had come for a climate protest, not for her other views.

Her statements in Amsterdam marked "the end of Greta Thunberg as a climate activist," said Volker Becker, the president of the German-Israel Society DIG, adding that "from now: Israel hater is the main job" for the Swedish activist.

The Israeli embassy in Germany also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was "sad that Greta Thunberg is again misusing the climate stage for her own purposes."

'Genocide' in Gaza

Fridays for Future's international group has blasted the "genocide" in Gaza, and slammed "Western support and misinformation machines".