TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Historical series 'Conqueror of Jerusalem Saladin Ayyubi' premieres on TRT
Narrating the story of the liberation of Jerusalem by the Ayyubid ruler Saladin Ayyubi and the subsequent resurgence of the Islamic world, TRT's historical series will soon meet the audience.
Historical series 'Conqueror of Jerusalem Saladin Ayyubi' premieres on TRT
Production, set to air on TRT1, narrates story of liberation of Jerusalem by Saladin Ayyubi and subsequent resurgence of Islamic world. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023

The series "Conqueror of Jerusalem Saladin Ayyubi" is set to debut, narrating the story of the liberation of Jerusalem by Saladin Ayyubi and the subsequent resurgence of the Islamic world.

The production is set to air on Türkiye's state TV channel TRT1 starting Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ugur Gunes, starring the character of Saladin Ayyubi expressed his pride in depicting a figure synonymous with mercy and justice.

Highlighting the captivating aspect of Ayyubi's journey, he said that he delved into a comprehensive study of Ayyubi's life and his transformation from a scholar to a formidable warrior before filming.

Portraying another leading actress Sureyya in the series, Dilin Doger emphasises the character's emotional depth and the challenges she faces due to her upbringing.

RECOMMENDED

Doger also praised the impressive set design, saying that it provided an immersive experience for the actors.

Emre Konuk, the producer, revealed that the project had been in preparation for about two years. He also underscored the contemporary relevance of the Jerusalem issue, expressing the team's dream of portraying Saladin Ayyubi.

Konuk emphasised the importance of the extensive efforts put into set design, costume research, and creating an atmosphere that authentically captures the spirit of the historical period.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of understanding Saladin Ayyubi in the context of today's world, citing parallels between the emotional states of the children living in Jerusalem today and the passion that drove Ayyubi to reclaim the city from the Crusaders.

RelatedTurkey, Pakistan to co-produce series on revered Muslim general Saladin
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case