In New York, a woman threw hot coffee on a man as he held his toddler, accusing him of supporting Hamas because he wore the traditional Arab scarf known as a keffiyeh.

In Florida, the government attempted to order the shutdown of several campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, accusing them of being affiliated with Hamas.

And in Michigan, a man was arrested after posting a call on Facebook to “go and hunt Palestinians.”

These aren’t isolated cases. Rights groups across the US have reported a massive increase in complaints following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the country’s subsequent invasion of Gaza. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the bombings, including at least 4,600 children.

But expressing concern about these deaths has cost Americans their jobs, sparked investigations into campus groups and even spurred the censure of the only Palestinian-American in Congress. Some people have also faced violence, harassment and threats for speaking out against Israeli human rights abuses.

One organisation said it has received 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias in the past month, a 216 percent increase over the previous year. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, said most cases included the violation of free speech, employment issues, hate crimes and bullying.

“Both Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism are out of control in ways we have not seen in almost ten years,” said CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor in a statement. “Political leaders, corporations, media outlets, civic organisations and others all have a role to play in ending this surge in bigotry.”

Everyone is using the same talking points, and they’re all perpetuating a lot of the lies... It’s created a culture of fear. - Chris Habiby, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC)

Jewish Americans have also expressed fear over a rise in anti-Semitic incidents since October 7, ranging from bullying to violence.

But the Anti-Defamation League has said the group hasn’t received any reports of workplace discrimination since the Hamas attacks, the Cut reports. And under pressure to pick a side, leaders of more than 150 corporations, including Amazon, Meta and Disney have released statements of solidarity with Israel in recent weeks.

Conversely, those sympathetic to Palestine are experiencing an environment that’s almost more inhospitable than after the September 11, 2001 attacks, said Chris Habiby, National Government Affairs and Advocacy Director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).

“It’s partly that it’s coming from all sides. There’s no side of the political spectrum that really feels like they’re on our side, defending our rights. I think that it feels very coordinated. Everyone is using the same talking points, and they’re all perpetuating a lot of the lies that have been spoken. It’s created a culture of fear,” he told TRT World.