I was raised with a deep love of my Jewish culture. As a white Ashkenazi Jewish person from a California town with very few Jewish folks, I was taught to be proud of my people’s ancient heritage. In my synagogue, I delighted in the music, Torah study, community service, prayer, and food. I felt blessed.

In my world, loving and learning about Israel was simply part of what it meant to be a Jewish person. I was taught that after the devastation of the Holocaust, Jewish people needed a place to be safe. So Jews were benevolently gifted our rightful homeland: Israel, an empty, barren desert. The slogan we learned was: “A land without a people for a people without a land.”

The colonial erasure now sends chills down my spine.

This is the type of Zionism implanted in the young American Jewish imagination post-WWII: Israel as an innocent and precious country, crucial for the protection of our people.

In creating rituals for young Jews to invest in the Israel settler-colonial fantasy, the Zionist project made us feel like we were contributing to the growth of a fledgling Jewish nation. For example, my elders taught me that Israel was so empty and in need of resources that we would donate coins in the form of tzedakah to help plant trees in Israel. No discussion, of course, of decimated Palestinian olive tree groves.

Investments in our allegiance to Israel were evident throughout our Jewish upbringing. For example, “birthright trips.” These are state and privately-sponsored propaganda tourist trips for any Jewish person in the world to visit “our homeland” of Israel.

Jewish people are provided an all-expenses paid, 10-day trip to Israel where Jews are encouraged to meet both friends and a future spouse while enjoying the privileges of an apartheid state. Organisations even offer free honeymoons for Jewish couples in Israel in hopes that they will relocate and have families as settlers in Israel.

As Jewish people, we learned that moving to occupied Palestine is a beautiful act of reconnection with our Jewish heritage, and that we are entitled to it. This indoctrination, in addition to the benefits that Israel offers Jewish settlers, has encouraged the migration of more than half a million settlers in the West Bank, settlements that are illegal under international law.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Zionist indoctrination is not isolated to only a particular segment of the Jewish community: Zionism is virtually universal across every single synagogue and Jewish cultural institution in the world: The only synagogue I know of with an explicit anti-Zionist value is based in Chicago.

At my synagogue growing up, ancient Jewish holidays like Passover were mixed in with newer celebrations, like “Israeli Independence Day” which I later learned is marked by The Nakba.