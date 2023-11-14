A new Australian law will toughen restrictions on how industries and universities share defence technology with foreigners while exempting AUKUS partners Britain and the United States from such controls, a draft of the measure shows.

The law is meant to replicate US export controls to defence technology, seen as a key step to beginning the AUKUS plan to build a new class of nuclear-powered submarines in Australia and Britain.

Scrutiny by the US State Department of Australia's ability to protect defence secrets has partly contributed to delays by the US Congress in passing legislation to allow the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia and enable greater sharing of defence technology for AUKUS.

The proposed law creates three criminal offences and further restricts the sharing of defence technology to foreign persons inside and outside Australia while allowing licence-free sharing among the AUKUS partners.

"This is pivotal legislation which is critical for establishing a seamless industrial base with our AUKUS partners," Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement on Tuesday.

Australia needs to reform its defence industry to remove "burdensome red tape" with Britain and the US, he added.