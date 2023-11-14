The situation at Al Shifa Hospital in western Gaza is "more challenging than death itself, with the bare minimum for sustaining life unavailable," a displaced Gazan sheltering there has said.

"I took shelter at Al Shifa Hospital about half an hour ago, and we were targeted three times by Israeli tanks through the safe passages, resulting in casualties," Joudat Al Madhoun said on Monday.

Describing the situation inside the hospital, Al Madhoun said it "is more challenging than death itself. There is no life, no water and no electricity. We were surviving on a few bags of flour left behind by those who evacuated before us."

He said they had just eaten "after 24 hours of fasting and hunger. This is the situation for all the displaced inside the hospital, and the only available food (now) is dates."

On the electricity situation, Al Madhoun said power "has been completely cut off for the last two days. Only the emergency department is working intermittently. The kidney department is not functioning and there are 20 kidney patients at risk of death if they do not undergo dialysis immediately."