WORLD
3 MIN READ
Challenging than death: Palestinians describe situation at Al Shifa hospital
There is no life, no water and no electricity, with people surviving on a few bags of flour left behind by those who evacuated earlier.
Challenging than death: Palestinians describe situation at Al Shifa hospital
An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Al Shifa Hospital following the Israeli attacks on the Nasirat Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on November 3, 2023. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023

The situation at Al Shifa Hospital in western Gaza is "more challenging than death itself, with the bare minimum for sustaining life unavailable," a displaced Gazan sheltering there has said.

"I took shelter at Al Shifa Hospital about half an hour ago, and we were targeted three times by Israeli tanks through the safe passages, resulting in casualties," Joudat Al Madhoun said on Monday.

Describing the situation inside the hospital, Al Madhoun said it "is more challenging than death itself. There is no life, no water and no electricity. We were surviving on a few bags of flour left behind by those who evacuated before us."

He said they had just eaten "after 24 hours of fasting and hunger. This is the situation for all the displaced inside the hospital, and the only available food (now) is dates."

On the electricity situation, Al Madhoun said power "has been completely cut off for the last two days. Only the emergency department is working intermittently. The kidney department is not functioning and there are 20 kidney patients at risk of death if they do not undergo dialysis immediately."

RelatedA lookback at the Zionist terrorism that led to Israel’s creation
RECOMMENDED

Targeting ambulances

He said the Israeli army targeted "the water station supplying the kidney department. Anyone in need of oxygen or critical surgery is at imminent risk, as there are no basic first aid resources at the hospital."

Regarding premature infants, they "face a life-threatening situation. The staff had to resort to manual respiration after the machines ceased working, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two children."

Al Madhoun noted that the number of displaced people in the section where he is staying ranges from 700-800, all enduring the same level of hardship.

"There are approximately 100 bodies of deceased individuals, mostly displaced, in the hospital courtyard. For the past three days, we've been coordinating with the Red Cross to bury them in the hospital yard. However, the area is hazardous, and this task seems impossible," he said.

"The Israeli army targeted the ambulances using gas and smoke bombs and sniper fire to the extent that we had to distribute masks to those present," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days