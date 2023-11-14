Tuesday, November 14, 2023

1814 GMT —

Germany has deepened the despondency around Western efforts to back Ukraine by saying the EU would not reach a target to supply Kiev with a million artillery shells by March.

The pessimistic assessment came at a bleak time for Ukraine after its counter-offensive failed to regain territory and as Israel's war with Hamas distracts its key allies.

The European Union pledged last year to deliver one million desperately needed howitzer rounds to Ukraine by March 2024 to help Kiev battle against Russia's invading forces.

So far, EU nations have only managed to provide 300,000 rounds from their existing stocks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said countries have placed joint orders for 180,000 more 155-millimetre shells, but that figure is due only by the end of next year.

1905 — Ukrainian troops have secured foothold in the south

Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff said.

Andriy Yermak's remarks were the first official acknowledgement that Ukrainian troops were established on the Dnipro's east bank in Kherson region. "Against all odds, Ukraine's Defense Forces have gained a foothold on the left (east) bank of the Dniepro," Andriy Yermak said in an address to the Hudson Institute think tank in the United States.

"Step by step, they are demilitarising Crimea. We have covered 70 percent of the distance. And our counteroffensive is developing."

The remarks were posted on Zelenskyy's website.

1900 GMT — Moscow court fines Google $165,000

A Moscow court fined US tech giant Google 15 million Russian rubles ($165,000) for violating laws on data localisation.

Under the law on localization, IT companies are required to store Russian users’ data on servers inside Russia.

Google was also fined $3m rubles in August 2021 under the same offence.​​​​​​​

Employment-focused US social network LinkedIn was blocked in Russia in August 2016 after failing to transfer Russian user data to servers located in the country. Twitter and Facebook also remain banned.

1855 GMT — Russia pardons ex-policeman convicted of journalist's murder

Russian authorities have pardoned a former policeman jailed over the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya after he fought in Ukraine, his lawyer said.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people jailed in connection with the murder of Politkovskaya, who worked for the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. She was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment block aged 48.

1850 GMT — Putin tightens media rules ahead of 2024 election

President Vladimir Putin has tightened media conditions for election coverage in Russia, ahead of a March 2024 presidential vote expected to prolong his rule until 2030.

According to a government decree, journalists who are not employed by media outlets registered with the authorities will be barred from taking part in electoral commission meetings.

Only reporters who "have the right in accordance with federal law" to work will be able to take photographs and videos inside polling stations, the decree said.

The measures thereby bar bloggers and reporters working for exiled independent media from accessing voting stations.