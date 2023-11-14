WORLD
Hamas accuses Israel of delaying possible hostage deal
Israel is "procrastinating" and trying to avoid paying any price and is ignoring the lives of its captives in Gaza, says the Qassam Brigades spokesman.
Qatar is leading mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel. / Others
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said Israel is "procrastinating" over a possible deal that would see dozens of Israeli hostages released in exchange for the freeing of Palestinian women and children being held in Israeli prisons.

In a taped message, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said on Monday that Qatari mediators have led efforts to free 100 Israeli women and children in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women from Israeli jails.

He said the Israeli side asked for the release of the women and children held in Gaza but Hamas informed the mediators that the group could agree to a five-day truce during which it can release 50 captives in Gaza, with the possibility that the number may increase to 70.

He noted that Israel is "procrastinating" and trying to avoid paying any price and is ignoring the lives of its captives in Gaza.

Abu Obeida also said that one female Israeli soldier who was being held hostage was killed in an Israeli airstrike a few days ago. His group later published a video of her in captivity.

Israel killed over 11,100 Palestinians

Qatar is leading mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.

The Qassam Brigades said earlier that they were holding between 200 and 250 people captive, including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

As the Israeli assault on Palestine's Gaza entered its 39th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
