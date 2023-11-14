TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Traditional wellness extravaganza: Indian embassy in Türkiye marks Ayurveda Day
"Ayurveda, deriving its name from Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (knowledge), signifies the science of life," says Indian ambassador.
Traditional wellness extravaganza: Indian embassy in Türkiye marks Ayurveda Day
This year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
November 14, 2023

The Indian embassy in Türkiye commemorated the 8th Ayurveda Day with a reception emphasising traditional wellness practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Virander Paul said on Monday that Ayurveda Day 2023 was celebrated globally on Nov. 10, emphasising the ancient wisdom of traditional Indian medicine.

"Ayurveda, deriving its name from the Sanskrit words 'ayur' (life) and 'veda' (knowledge), signifies the science of life," he said.

He went on to say that this year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces.

RelatedIn pictures: Indians celebrate Diwali festival
RECOMMENDED

Birthday celebration of Dhanvantari

The event emphasised interconnectedness and international collaboration, highlighting India's commitment to the World Health Organisation’s establishment of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in addressing contemporary healthcare challenges.

The day is annually observed in India and globally, aligning with the birthday celebration of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine in Ayurvedic tradition, dedicated to promoting awareness of this ancient healthcare system.

Among the attendees were an official from the World Health Organisation’s Türkiye Office, the head of the Department of Traditional, Complementary and Functional Medicine Practices under Türkiye's Health Ministry and some academics.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days