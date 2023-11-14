Eight more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank overnight, Palestine’s official media reported.

Seven Palestinians were killed in Tulkarem city in an Israeli air strike, which also left 12 others injured – including four in critical condition, according to the Wafa news agency on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that armed clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli forces, which also raided Tulkarem.

Israeli military vehicles destroyed the roads and infrastructure on their way to raid the West Bank city, the eyewitnesses added.