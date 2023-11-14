Israeli ministers and lawmakers from the ruling Likud party are discussing a plan to oust current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday that the plan includes recruiting 61 lawmakers to pass a vote of no confidence on Netanyahu's government, and to form a new government without going to elections.

Channel 13 added that the Likud lawmakers fear that if Netanyahu stays at the party helm and then leads it to a loss in the next elections, most of those lawmakers will not be part of the Israeli political system.

It added that after the end of the military ground operation in Gaza, which so far shows no signs of concluding, the lawmakers will move ahead with their plans to have a parliamentary session to oust Netanyahu.

Declining support