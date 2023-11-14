The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed additional sanctions on individuals and groups affiliated with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to the US Treasury Department.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday that the action, taken in coordination with Britain, targeted key Hamas officials and the mechanisms through which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

"Hamas’s actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas’s financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts."

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after its fighters burst across the fence around the Gaza enclave on Oct 7 and rampaged through Israeli towns killing civilians.

Israel said 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were dragged back to Gaza as hostages on the deadliest day of its 75-year history.

Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40 percent of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble.

Around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the crowded territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.