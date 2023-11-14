Israeli-Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, has been confirmed dead. But how she died and who was responsible remain in question.

Silver was previously thought to have been kidnapped and taken by Hamas, following the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Be'eri in Israel. But Silver’s son, Yonatan Zeigen, shared with the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) this week that remains found on the kibbutz were determined to be hers.

According to Zeigen, Silver’s “house had been burned to the ground” and “a body hadn't been found at that time”. The CBC reported that this was partly why Silver’s family believed that she had been kidnapped.

Until recently, many mainstream Western media outlets reported similarly. Several of their reports are listed in a tribute article about Silver on Women Wage Peace. They’re a group that Silver helped establish that is dedicated to ending conflict between Palestine and Israel.

However, there is mounting public evidence that Israel may have been responsible for Silver’s death. Several news sites, including Mondoweiss and The Electronic Intifada, as well as TRT World, have reported that Israeli forces bombed homes in Kibbutz Be'eri. The reports raise questions as to whether these forces pursued the “Hannibal Directive.”

Typically, this military doctrine involves Israeli forces opening fire on a target even if it’s known that they would also be killing their own soldiers in the process. In recent weeks, the theory is that the policy was broadened to apply to Israeli citizens during the Hamas attacks to avoid having to negotiate more hostages with the Palestinian group.

Several testimonies have confirmed they may have very well done just this.

Among the testimonies is that of Yasmin Porat, shared on Israeli radio, of what was happening on the kibbutz when Israeli forces were exchanging fire with Hamas.

Porat was one of Hamas’ hostages on the kibbutz.

“They [Israeli forces] eliminated everyone, including the hostages,” she said.

“After insane crossfire, two tank shells were shot into the house. … And at that moment everyone was killed. There was quiet, except for one survivor that came out of the garden”.

This is confirmed by a testimony of Tuval Escapa, a security worker at the kibbutz.