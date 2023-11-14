More than 900 academics at various universities in Türkiye have condemned Israel's actions in the besieged Gaza in a declaration titled "Call of Conscience and Responsibility from the Turkish Academia for Gaza."

The academics said on Tuesday the UN, which was founded to protect international peace and security, has failed to stop actions against humanity.

It was emphasised that Israel continues to violate the basic rules and principles of law and its inhumane actions in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

The document also underlined sections regarding genocide and war crimes in international conventions.

"We, as the Turkish academia, first of all, condemn Israel, which lives up to the 'terrorist state' epithet,” the declaration said. “We call on them to immediately stop the actions they are committing and withdraw from the lands they occupy.”