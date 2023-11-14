At a Gaza camp for those forced to leave their homes by the war between Israel and Hamas, Ayman al Jueidi tried to shift the pooling rainwater weighing down his makeshift shelter.

As he went along, Ayman stopped to catch a few drops in his mouth and splash a little on himself.

Like many others caught in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, he had not showered for days.

But on Tuesday those in the south woke up to yet another scourge: rain soaking their meagre belongings and threatening to bring waterborne diseases as it gathers in stagnating puddles.

"We are completely soaked, all of our clothes are soaked, our mattresses, our blankets too, even a dog could not live like this," said Ayman, who has set himself up in the courtyard of a UN school in Rafah at the southern extremity of Gaza.

Those with access to waterproof sheeting are shoring up their makeshift homes. Others are using plastic bags to strengthen their defences against the rain.

"My children's clothes are drenched and I have nothing for them to change into, they will get sick," said Jueidi, wearing only a thin t-shirt as the weather turned chilly.

"Where will we sleep? We haven't eaten anything for three days."

Related 'Nightmarish': Gaza's pregnant women endure C-sections without anesthesia

UNRWA gives the family "cans of food and biscuits, but our children are never full, we need bread", he said.

"We had no water, and then suddenly we were drowned," said Souha Hassan, who has lived under a tent since October 7, when Hamas attacked Israelis.

Since then, the Israeli army has bombarded Gaza day and night, killing more than 11,200 people, mostly civilians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The UN has said each of its school shelters in the south of Gaza is now packed with some 6,000 displaced people.