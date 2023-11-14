Israel's foreign minister has claimed that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is unfit to head the global body, saying he has not done enough to condemn Palestine resistance group Hamas and is too close to Iran.

"Guterres does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday.

His comments, made at a press conference inside the UN building in Geneva, represent an intensification of Israel's criticism of the UN in the same week that the latter mourned the killing of more than 100 of its staff in Gaza.

Cohen was meeting in Geneva with the World Health Organization and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) alongside families of Israeli hostages.

"I think that Guterres like all the free nations should say clearly and loudly: free Gaza from Hamas. Everyone said Hamas is worse than ISIS. Why can he not say it?" he said.

A spokesperson for the United Nations in New York did not immediately provide a comment.

Guterres has previously said there was something "wrong" with Israel's military operation which has killed more than 11,000. A further 240 people were seized from Israel, including infants, the injured and the elderly.