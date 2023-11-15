Washington, DC — Thousands of pro-Israel protesters have demonstrated in the US capital, Washington, DC, in an unusually restricted and heavily secured rally that also saw two groups of American Jews exchange barbs and accusations as Tel Aviv's war on besieged Gaza rages on its 40th day.

Most of the participants at Tuesday's rally at National Mall waved Israeli flags and placards that read: "We stand with Israel" and "Bring them home", in reference to the captives seized by Hamas fighters in besieged Gaza.

An anti-Zionist counter-protest also took place at the site. It was mainly led by Neturie Karta, a group of Orthodox Jews who oppose Zionism and the State of Israel. The group, surrounded by security personnel, held signs that read: "Judaism rejects Zionism" and "Judaism and Zionism are dramatically opposed."

Each side claimed to be "authentic" Jews and dismissed the other as "fake."

Pro-Israel protesters called the other side "terrorists" and traded insults while the anti-Zionist protesters made the same accusations. The police made sure that soaring tempers did not escalate into fist fighting.

One pro-Israel demonstrator who passed by the anti-Zionist group shouted, "Shame on you" and even called them "nuts". Others chanted, "you're a shame" and "Go to Gaza".

"The State of Israel is the cause of all the bloodshed," an anti-Zionist Jew said.

Highly secured rally

Unlike with many and massive pro-Palestine rallies in the US, there was a heavy police and security presence at the demonstration. Most areas near the protests site were blocked, and many people including journalists were denied entry to the protest rally.