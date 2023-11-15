Wednesday, November 15, 2023

1720 GMT — Russia said for the first time that some Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Moscow-held side of the Dnipro river, the vast waterway that splits the frontline in southern Ukraine.

A sustained Ukrainian breakthrough across the river would mark a significant tactical success for Kiev, whose wider counteroffensive has so far failed to turn the tide of the 21-month war.

"Small groups" of Ukrainian soldiers were stretched along the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and had been "blocked" in the tiny village of Krynky, the Moscow-backed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

But he insisted they were facing a "fiery hell" from Russian artillery, rockets and drones, and were suffering heavy losses.

More updates 👇

1755 GMT— Ukrainian group says more than 30,000 troops died

A Ukrainian civic group said it has confirmed the deaths of nearly 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers since Russia's February 2022 military campaign by using open sources, and puts the total toll at more than 30,000.

Kiev treats its losses as a state secret and officials say disclosing the figure could harm its war effort. A report in August by the New York Times, citing anonymous US officials, put the Ukrainian death toll at close to 70,000.

Writing in the Ukrainian journal Tyzhden, historian Yaroslav Tynchenko and volunteer Herman Shapovalenko said Shapovalenko's Book of Memory project had confirmed 24,500 combat and non-combat deaths using open sources.

The real figure was likely higher, they added, noting that many of the 15,000 troops listed as missing were likely dead.

Reuters could not independently verify the figures.

1750 GMT— Russia says Ukrainian NATO membership is unacceptable in any form

Russia said that Ukrainian accession to the NATO military alliance was unacceptable to Russia, whether in part or in any other form.

"Whether in parts or in any form, Ukraine's accession to NATO is unacceptable for Russia," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, told reporters.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO secretary general, has put forward a proposal for Ukraine to join the military alliance but stripped of the territories controlled by Russia, the Guardian newspaper reported.

1745 GMT — EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new sanctions

The EU's executive has proposed banning the import of Russian diamonds and liquefied petroleum gases in a new round of sanctions over the war in Ukraine, according to a document seen by AFP.

The package of sanctions - which needs to be approved unanimously by European Union countries - also includes measures aimed at preventing Russia from circumventing an oil price cap.

1740 GMT — Russian economy expands for second quarter running

Russia's economy grew for a second consecutive quarter despite high inflation and Western sanctions that have weakened the rouble, official data showed.

The economy expanded by 5.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter after contracting in the same period last year, according to the federal statistics agency.

The Russian economy shrank in 2022 but it started to grow again in the second quarter of this year on an annual basis, ending a streak of four straight quarters of contraction.

Officials have forecast the economy to rebound in 2023, with the central bank expecting growth of between 2.2 percent and 2.7 percent for the full year.

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said last week annual growth should come in at three percent.

Russia was hit by unprecedented Western sanctions in the wake of its military campaign in Ukraine.

1730 GMT— EU moves closer to imposing a new set of sanctions on Russia

The European Union's executive said it proposed to the member states a new package of sanctions targeting the Kremlin and its associates, seeking to tighten previous measures approved since the February 2022 war in Ukraine as well as adding dozens of economic operators.