Hundreds of people gathered at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands to protest against the government for supplying arms to Israel.

The demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, which began in the airport on Tuesday, later continued outside despite unfavourable weather conditions.

The demonstrators also protested against politicians in the European Union and the US for supporting Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they chanted slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Max van den Berg, a 31-year-old Dutch protester, called for an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza, saying there will be no peace without justice.

"End the genocide and occupation," he said, expressing his stance against the Dutch government's support for Tel Aviv.

Relentless air and ground attacks