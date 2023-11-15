WORLD
'Stop this horror,' says UNICEF chief on Gaza visit amid Israeli assault
There is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn to, UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell says.
The UN official said that more than 4,600 children have been killed and nearly 9,000 others have been injured in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 15, 2023

The UNICEF head has dubbed the situation in Palestine's Gaza as "devastating" amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the besieged territory.

"Today I visited Gaza to meet with children, their families and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Inside the strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn," she added.

The UN official said that more than 4,600 children have been killed and nearly 9,000 others have been injured in Gaza.

"Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes, the tragic result of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas," Russell said.

"Newborn babies who require specialised care have died in one of Gaza's hospitals as power and medical supplies run out, and violence continues with indiscriminate effect," she added.

Relentless air and ground attacks

The UNICEF head urged the parties to the Gaza conflict to "stop this horror."

"I once again call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, as per international humanitarian law. Only the parties to the conflict can truly stop this horror.

"I also call on the parties to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to safely release all abducted and detained children, and to ensure that humanitarian actors have safe, sustained and unimpeded access to reach those in need with the full range of lifesaving services and supplies," Russell said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 7,800 women and children, and over 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

SOURCE:AA
