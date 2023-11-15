In the days following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden infamously “confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.”

The claim turned out to be untrue, forcing the White House to backtrack Biden’s statement. It admitted that neither the US President nor anyone else in the administration had laid eyes on any pictures which could prove that Hamas beheaded babies in its raid. But the denials and clarification came too late as Biden’s words morphed into a fact on social media.

“Sadly, Israel will now use these false claims to escalate the bombing of Gaza, and to justify its war crimes there,” Israeli journalist Oren Ziv wrote on X on October 11.

The false news has not only played a role in shaping public opinion but is also one example of several uncorroborated claims used to justify Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave. Adding to the list are other baseless allegations such as Hamas fighters burning “a little baby in an oven.”

The Zionist disinformation campaign has increased in tandem with the intensification of Israeli military attack on Gaza, David Miller, a British sociologist, whose research and publications focus on Islamophobia and propaganda, tells TRT World.

“The baby in the oven is a good example of the kind of atrocity propaganda that you expect in a conflict like this,” says Miller.

Other unsubstantiated accusations against Hamas, including the killing of pregnant women and their foetuses, come right out of blood-stained Israeli history.

“Both of these are stories which have come from the actual history of Israeli abuses against Palestinians,” says Miller, who is also a non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University.

“In the first case, the baby in the oven comes from the Deir Yassin massacre [before] the creation of the state of Israel in 1948, and the pregnant woman story is something which actually happened in the massacre at Sabra and Shatila in Lebanon in 1982.

“So, what you see is the Zionists mining their own history for things that they have done, which they can then accuse the Palestinians of, and of course, that's known in psychological terms as projection.”

Miller further elaborated that Zionism as an ideology is “racist” and “genocidal,” but also has within itself “a sense of guilt about what it’s doing, and it kind of is aware of that at the same time jumping up and down, suggesting that the Palestinian resistance factions are the ones who are inhuman.”

Baseless claims and selectively presented facts that use loaded language to elicit an emotional response further Israel’s agenda. Miller says, “The state of Israel is a narcissist who is engaged in such awful things that whenever they accuse their opponent of such things, these are things that they have done themselves — this is a classical, narcissistic trait in psychology.”

He recounts an experience from a 2012 visit to Israel just north of Tel Aviv, where walking along the beachfront, he saw Israelis surfing at seven in the morning as attack helicopters flew over their heads on the way to Ramallah or Hebron. “The overwhelming feeling I had of the people who I met there was the feeling of guilt.”

It’s not as if people in Israel don’t know what’s happening in the occupied territories of Palestine in the West Bank, East Al Quds, and Gaza, says Miller, adding that he believes there is simultaneous support for the occupation and human rights violations amidst the guilt.

“So I think that's what's going on here, that the accusations against the Palestinians, they have to do it for propaganda purposes, but it also says something psychological about the psychology of Zionism.”