French judges have issued arrest warrants for Syria’s regime leader Bashar al Assad, his brother Maher al Assad, and two other senior officials over the use of banned chemical weapons against civilians in Syria, according to a judicial source.

Wednesday's arrest warrants –– which refer to charges of complicity in crimes against humanity and complicity in war crimes –– follow a criminal investigation into chemical attacks in the town of Douma and the district of Eastern Ghouta in August 2013, attacks which killed more than 1,000 people.

It is the first international arrest warrant that has been issued for the Syrian regime leader, whose forces responded to protests that began in 2011 with a brutal crackdown that UN experts have said amount to war crimes.

It is the first time international arrest warrants have been issued over the chemical weapons attack in Ghouta in 2013, says Mazen Darwish, lawyer and founder of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), which filed the case in France.