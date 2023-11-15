The United Nations and the Red Cross voiced alarm after Israeli forces raided Gaza's largest hospital, demanding that thousands of patients and civilians be protected.

Israeli forces entered Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath patients and the civilians seeking refuge there from intense combat.

"I'm appalled by reports of military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns.

Israel's mission to the UN in Geneva lashed out Griffiths, linking his comments to a meeting he held in the Swiss city on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Did you tweet this before or after you met with the Iranian foreign minister this morning? Did you call on him to stop funding and arming a terrorist organisation using hospitals to hide?" it said on X.

"Iran does not care about the people of Gaza. The UN needs to stop being used as pawns in Iran's desire for death and destruction."

'Hospitals are not battlegrounds'

Israel vowed to crush Hamas after the Palestinian resistance group launched unprecedented attacks that Israel says left 1,200 people dead with another 239 taken hostage.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says Israel's ensuing air and ground offensive has killed 11,320 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

The United Nations estimates that at least 2,300 people - patients, staff and displaced civilians are inside and may be unable to escape because of fierce fighting.