Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke over the phone and discussed Israel's relentless attacks in Gaza, the Turkish Presidency has said.

The discussion on Wednesday focused on the escalating Israeli violence in the besieged Gaza, which includes attacks involving human rights violations, and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

“The call addressed the escalating Israeli attacks, including human rights violations, in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the region,” the presidency said on X.

“Pointing out that atrocities against the Palestinian territories are deepening and civilian deaths are increasing by the minute, President Erdogan underscored that they will work for the punishment of Israel, which has committed war crimes, in international courts and that he expects support from Italy to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace,” it added.

Meloni highlights crucial role of Türkiye

The Italian premier said she hoped for a rapid de-escalation in the conflict, which must not spread to the rest of the region, and underlined the crucial role that Türkiye has in this context.

Both leaders reaffirmed their willingness to contribute to security and stability in this difficult phase of the region.

"The conversation was an opportunity to reiterate Italy's position and in particular the need for an immediate release of the hostages by Hamas and the support for humanitarian pauses in favour of the civilian population in Gaza," a statement by Meloni's office said.