The deportation of Ahiska Turks, also known as Meskhetian Turks, is not only a painful event for the local community but a very "tragic" incident in Turkish history, according to a Turkish historian.

Speaking to Anadolu on the 79th anniversary of the exile of almost 100,000 Ahiska Turks from their homeland in the Caucasus region during the Soviet era, professor Ayna Askeroglu, who is a faculty member at Istanbul university, said: "This is not just a deportation; it is a persecution. Describing this event as a deportation is an understatement. It was a plan to eliminate the Turks."

"The Soviet Union's desire to sever the ties between the Turks in border regions and Türkiye played a role in the decision to deport the people. The Soviet Union aimed to invade the eastern and Black Sea regions due to their strategic position," Askeroglu said.

Coming from a family that experienced deportation, Askeroglu said that Ahiska, or Meskhetian, Turks had nearly 220 villages near the Türkiye-Georgia border in 1944.

"Since everyone capable of holding a weapon was conscripted, only the elderly, women, and children were left in the villages. They did not engage in any armed rebellion against the USSR," he said.

Askeroolu stressed that Stalin subjected not only Ahiska Turks but all Turks along the Türkiye border to forced migration.

"The Soviet Union dreamt of establishing an Armenian state in the vacant areas left by the Turks," he noted.

Describing how Russian soldiers placed Ahiska people "packed like fish" in wagons used for transporting animals, Askeroglu said the people, not knowing why and where they were being sent, believed they would return and thus took nothing with them.