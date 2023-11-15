Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan has called on her counterparts worldwide to be a voice for Gaza and to help stop Israeli attacks that have so far killed over 11,000 Palestinians.

Emine Erdogan hosted the summit “One Heart for Palestine” with other first ladies from around the world on Wednesday in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul as part of Ankara’s efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

In her opening speech at the summit, Erdogan warned Israel that through its actions in Gaza, it will be remembered along with “the cruelty that wanted to destroy the Jews,” evoking the Holocaust.

She asked what is the difference between Hiroshima and Gaza, referring both to the volume of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave — the equivalent of two nuclear bombs, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor — and an Israeli Cabinet minister suggesting an atom bomb could be dropped on it.

Asking what “the global conscience” is waiting for to stop the missiles raining down on Gaza’s children, Erdogan said: “As the above ground has been turned into a hell and the underground has been turned into a necropolis of children, it is never possible for any promised future to materialise there.”

“Who can ever feel really safe in an order that has been built upon such a destruction?” she asked.

Addressing both Israel and the five permanent members of the UN, she said: “What critical threshold of death are you waiting for to stop this ferocity?"

40 days of 'shame'

She described what has been happening in Gaza for the last 40 days as “the era of shame.”

“We will never surrender to this darkness that discriminates one life from another, that devalues everyone who is not like it,” she underlined.

“For this reason, I invite the spouses of all heads of state to be the voice of those killed in Gaza and those whose voices are being suppressed and silenced while a mass slaughter continues,” she added.

She reiterated the call for “ceasefire, peace, and humanitarian aid,” adding that all the first spouses should unite their words for an immediate ceasefire: "What you see is not a war, it is the strong exploiting the weak."

This summit should be a concrete initiative taken for peace in Palestine, she stressed.

Related Türkiye to ensure those responsible for Gaza massacre face justice: President Erdogan

“We owe a future for Gazan youth that is suitable for human dignity other than either to kill or being killed,” she indicated.

“That is why now is the time to establish the long-overdue peace promised by the two-state solution, which includes a fully independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and whose territorial integrity is preserved,” she underscored.