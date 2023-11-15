WORLD
Israeli forces reportedly withdraw from inside Gaza's Al Shifa hospital
Israel has long accused Hamas of operating a command centre in tunnels underneath the sprawling complex of Al Shifa hospital, in a claim backed by the White House and denied by Hamas.
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on November 15, 2023, shows soldiers on an armed vehicle during a military operation around at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023

A journalist trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital said that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the building after entering it overnight and had redeployed around its outskirts.

Israeli forces had pushed into Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning, raising fears for the safety of thousands of patients, staff and displaced civilians trapped inside.

The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 people inside Al Shifa.

The Israeli army, which earlier said it was conducting "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, had no immediate comment.

Israel has long accused the Palestinian group of operating a command centre in tunnels underneath the sprawling complex, in a claim backed by the White House and denied by Hamas.

During Wednesday's operation, troops had interrogated dozens of civilians, some of whom were stripped to their underwear, all of whom were released when the troops withdrew, said the journalist in contact with AFP news agency.

He also said the troops had left behind three crates of medical supplies and water.

For days, intense fighting has raged between Israeli troops and Hamas around the outskirts of the hospital which is located on the western side of Gaza City.

Entering the hospital has been an important objective for Israel which has vowed to wipe out Gaza's Hamas after its fighters stormed over the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.

In response, Israel has struck back with a massive air and ground campaign that has so far killed more than 11,300 people, more than two-thirds of them women and children, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says.

