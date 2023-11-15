A journalist trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital said that Israeli troops had withdrawn from the building after entering it overnight and had redeployed around its outskirts.

Israeli forces had pushed into Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning, raising fears for the safety of thousands of patients, staff and displaced civilians trapped inside.

The UN estimates there are at least 2,300 people inside Al Shifa.

The Israeli army, which earlier said it was conducting "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, had no immediate comment.

Israel has long accused the Palestinian group of operating a command centre in tunnels underneath the sprawling complex, in a claim backed by the White House and denied by Hamas.

During Wednesday's operation, troops had interrogated dozens of civilians, some of whom were stripped to their underwear, all of whom were released when the troops withdrew, said the journalist in contact with AFP news agency.