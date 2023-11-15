The Turkish parliament has extended for one more year the deployment of troops sent to Azerbaijan in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict with neighbouring Armenia over the Karabakh region.

The extension under a presidential motion will start on November 17.

Ismail Ozdemir, a lawmaker, said that with the support of Türkiye, Azerbaijan managed to end the Armenian occupation of its lands.

Ozdemir said that the will of the Turkish people signifies a guarantee of peace and emphasised their opposition to activities that escalate tensions in all regions.

The Turkish presence at the centre is a requirement of the country's effective and constructive role in the region and national interests, said the motion.