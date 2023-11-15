Domestic policy concerns are leading US officials willfully to ignore Israeli "war crimes" in besieged Gaza — and to stifle dissent over arming the country — a former senior State Department staffer who quit in protest has told the AFP news agency.

Josh Paul caused a stir in Washington when he resigned last month, one of the more high-profile protests against US policy from within the State Department.

In an interview on Wednesday, he said that while many officials are disturbed by the actions of the Israeli military as it responds to Hamas' October 7 surprise blitz, they turn a blind eye to rules governing arms transfers, which demand consideration of whether US weapons will be used to violate international law.

As the former director of congressional and public affairs at the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Paul helped oversee arms transfers to US allies like Israel for 11 years.

"It is my opinion that Israel is committing war crimes in its actions in Gaza right now. And it's not just my opinion. I've actually heard from officials across government, including elected officials at a very senior level, who share that opinion but aren't willing to say it in public," he said.

Yet the United States keeps supplying weapons "where it was clear — and as we have seen — that they were going to be used to kill so many civilians," he said.

"Criticism of Israel is often seen as a third rail in American politics, particularly in Congress," Paul said.

"And this is a deterrent to US officials to come out and say in public what they believe in private."

The Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory, followed by an ongoing ground invasion, has killed more than 11,500 people, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to authorities in Gaza.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

Career-killing decision