Russia has warned Armenia against attempts "to sit on two chairs," saying "this has never done anyone any good."

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the West is trying to separate Armenia from Russia.

She was reacting to a declaration adopted at the Strategic Future of Armenia and Europe Forum demanding Armenia withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization [or CSTO], the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Moscow considers recent statements and steps of the Armenian leadership, including the refusal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to participate in the upcoming session of the CSTO meeting in Minsk, remarks on the "so-called European integration" or "non-aligned" status of Armenia, the expansion of supplies of Western weapons to the republic and Armenia’s sudden friendship with Ukraine as "links in one chain, a chain of enslavement," she said.

Zakharova said Armenia is on the one side, asking Russia to preserve the advantages it receives from cooperation with Moscow and membership in the Eurasian Economic Union while taking steps that harm bilateral ties.

"If this is an attempt to sit on two chairs, this has never done anyone any good," she warned.

She said the Armenian media manipulated the mass consciousness, mixing the issues of the CSTO’s efficiency and the Karabakh settlement, which have completely different dimensions, to undermine the positions of the organisation.

Zakharova noted that the US has already separated the European Union from Russia, and that led to economic problems in Europe.

Following Western recommendations, Armenia risks being cut from further communications in the region, including from the project of the Zangezur corridor, she said.