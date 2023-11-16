Thursday, November 16, 2023

2112 GMT ––Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that deliveries of key artillery shells to his country had dropped off after Israeli war on Gaza erupted last month.

Israel, which receives US military support, has relentlessly pounded Gaza since Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.

"Our deliveries have decreased," Zelenskyy told reporters, referring specifically to 155-millimetre shells that are widely used on the eastern and southern frontlines in Ukraine, saying "they really slowed down".

"It's not like the US said: we don't give Ukraine any. No! It's just that everyone is fighting for (stockpiles) themselves," he told reporters.

"This is life. I'm not saying that this is positive, but this is life, and we have to defend what's ours."

Both Russia and Ukraine have struggled to maintain and secure stockpiles of shells after nearly two years of intensive long-range duels from batteries kilometres apart.

2126 GMT –– Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Biden-Xi meeting 'good for us'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced optimism about a recent meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"We understand that this fact is good for us -- their meeting," Zelenskyy told reporters in Kiev, after the US and Chinese leaders held talks in California where they agreed to restore military communications.

China has refused to condemn Russia's offensive of Ukraine and has deepened its economic, diplomatic and military cooperation with Moscow since the start of the war in February 2022.

The United States meanwhile has spearheaded the West's backing for Ukraine on the battlefield, providing multiple packages of financial and military support.

2120 GMT –– Russia 'accumulating' missiles for winter strikes: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that Russian forces were likely stockpiling missiles for strikes on his country's energy facilities over the coming winter months.

Zelenskyy has previously warned that Russia is likely to increase air strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, as it did this time last year.

"My estimation is that they are accumulating [missiles], but that they don't have many more missiles compared to what they previously had," Zelenskyy said, referring to attacks last year on critical infrastructure.

2021 GMT –– Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine's Kherson region

Multiple Russian shelling attacks in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed three people and injured at least a dozen, the region's governor said.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year, but has been shelled relentlessly since by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the Dnipro river.

Three people died in separate shelling attacks throughout the day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Morning strikes on the city killed a 68-year-old man, while an evening attack killed a 75-year-old woman in her apartment, he said in posts on social media.

Russian shelling on the town of Bilozerka, about eight kilometres (five miles) west of Kherson, killed one person and injured four others during the day.

The evening strike also injured eight people -- six of whom were hospitalised -- and caused partial power outages in the frontline city, Prokudin said in a post on social media.

1752 GMT –– Ukraine aid in limbo as US Congress beats shutdown deadline

The US Congress closed its doors for nearly two weeks without passing emergency aid for Israel and Ukraine, as lawmakers argued over unrelated immigration policy and faced pockets of resistance from Republicans on continued aid for Kiev's war against Russia.

The Senate adjourned well after midnight after passing a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown. Supporters of the foreign military aid had hoped it would be included in the spending bill, known as a continuing resolution.

President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve the money last month. Its omission from the spending bill raised concerns that funding for Kiev might never be appropriated especially after the Republican-led House passed a bill this month including assistance for Israel, but not Ukraine. The Senate's Democratic leaders rejected that bill.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would work on Biden's request as soon it returns from next week's Thanksgiving holiday.

"I know both sides genuinely care about approving aid to Israel and Ukraine and helping innocent civilians in Gaza. So I hope we can come to an agreement even if neither side gets everything they insist on," he told a news conference.

1302 GMT –– Ukraine seizes initiative from Russia in the Black Sea: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has seized the initiative from Russia in the Black Sea and forced Russia's naval fleet and warships to pull back, thanks to Kiev's use of naval drones.