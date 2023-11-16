TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects Netanyahu's 'unfounded slander' against President Erdogan
Israeli Premier Netanyahu and FM Cohen, "who are both uncomfortable with the truth being expressed, will not be able to cover up their own crimes with their unfounded slander," says foreign ministry.
Türkiye will continue to stand against the massacre in Gaza and support the just cause of the Palestinian people, Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: AA / AA
November 16, 2023

Türkiye has rejected "unfounded slander" from Israel’s prime minister against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying Israeli officials have "no right to talk about the law."

"Israeli officials, who have entered the dark pages of history with the oppression and massacres committed against the Palestinian people, have no right to talk about the law," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"(Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu and (Foreign Minister) Eli Cohen, who are both uncomfortable with the truth being expressed, will not be able to cover up their own crimes with their unfounded slander about Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye," it added.

The instigators and perpetrators of the crimes against humanity, which have caused deep resentment in global public opinion, will sooner or later be tried, the ministry stressed.

"Israeli authorities, who have already lost their legitimacy in the conscience of humanity, will not be able to conceal the crimes they committed by bombing hospitals and killing women and children in front of the whole world and will not be able to divert attention," it said.

Türkiye will continue to stand against the massacre in Palestine's Gaza and support the just cause of the Palestinian people, the ministry added.

