WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief 'deeply concerned' by growing Myanmar conflict
The UN says more than 200,000 people have been displaced since fighting began on October 27.
UN chief 'deeply concerned' by growing Myanmar conflict
UN chief Antonio Guterres holds a presser. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Marion FernandoMarion Fernando
November 16, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "deeply concerned" about the widening conflict in Myanmar, sparked by an offensive launched by ethnic minority armed groups last month.

Guterres is "deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict" across a vast swathe of the country that the UN says has displaced more than 200,000 people, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Fighting has raged since October 27 after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) launched attacks on the military near the northern border with China.

RECOMMENDED

This week, the AA launched fresh attacks on the military in western Rakhine state, while anti-junta fighters in Kayah state on the Thai border were battling the military near state capital Loikaw.

At least 75 civilians including children have been killed and 94 people wounded in the fighting, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing initial reports from the field.

RelatedUN warns almost 50,000 civilians displaced in northern Myanmar fighting
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza