Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken a tough stance on the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza.

"Being silent on Israel’s lawlessness in Gaza is tantamount to giving the green light to other lawlessness around the world,” he said on Thursday in a joint news conference with his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic in Ankara.

Saying that Israel's disregard for law in Gaza and its wholesale targeting of civilians needs a strong response, Fidan called on the Western world “to uphold moral values and refrain from being complicit in the blatant violation of human rights in Gaza”.

"In order to break down the resistance, they are bombing the mosques, hospitals and schools. We cannot maintain silence regarding those attacks," he added during the press conference.

"I am calling upon the Western countries not to be a partner in crime by keeping silent."

The complete silence of Western countries that have an influence on Israel, over the brutality in Gaza, is alarming, he stressed.

Türkiye’s efforts in Gaza

The top Turkish diplomat stated that Türkiye is actively working to halt the brutality in Gaza. “The messages delivered at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League are clear: Israel must immediately cease its attacks and implement a two-state solution,” he said.

Expressing Türkiye’s intense efforts in the Gaza crisis, he reiterated that the Turkish Foreign Ministry, along with relevant agencies, is making maximum efforts to coordinate and ensure the delivery of aid.

“We are in constant communication for the treatment of patients, especially those in the Turkish-Palestinian hospital in Gaza,” he said.