German police carried out large-scale raids on several Muslim associations affiliated with the Iran, authorities have said.

The raids were carried out as part of an investigation into the activities of the Islamic Center in Hamburg (IZH) and five other groups which were allegedly carrying out activities against the constitutional order in Germany, said the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

"In order to further clarify this suspicion and to secure evidence, a total of 54 properties in seven federal states have been searched since 6 am on the orders of the responsible administrative courts," said a ministry statement.

Security authorities were also investigating allegations that the IZH supports the activities of Lebanese Hezbollah, the ministry said, adding that the group was classified as a terrorist organisation and its activities were banned in Germany.

Critics accuse the German government of double standards, saying Germany championed human rights causes and stood with Ukraine against Russia, but it is now turning a blind eye to the Israeli military's "war crimes" in Gaza.

Raids across the country

The ministry claimed the activities of the IZH were aimed at spreading the Iranian propaganda, and said the group had great influence, or complete control, on several associations and mosques across the country.