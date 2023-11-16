Israeli soldiers destroyed a monument in Gaza dedicated to the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla which aimed to break the blockade and provide aid to Palestinians in the besieged enclave, resulting in the tragic killing of 10 Turkish citizens by the Israeli army.

The attack occurred in Gaza Port on Thursday, a day after the organisers of the Mavi Marmara initiative declared their intention to launch a similar flotilla later in the year, according to the Israeli army.

"In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers... took operational control of the Gaza harbor, which was controlled by Hamas,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

In May 2010, a flotilla named the Mavi Marmara, comprising six civilian ships carrying 750 activists from 37 countries, set sail from an Istanbul seaport with the goal of breaking the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Laden with around 6,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the flotilla aimed to reach the shores of Palestine.

Deadly attack

On the morning of May 31, as the ships neared their destination, the Israeli navy launched a raid on the Mavi Marmara.