WORLD
3 MIN READ
After dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz
The German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the winger expressed his support for the Palestinian people on social media amid the Israeli war on Gaza war.
After dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz
Pro-Palestine football Players face backlash on social media posts/ Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023

Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch winger of Moroccan descent, takes legal action against Mainz for being dismissed by the German club over a pro-Palestine social media post, a German daily, Bild has reported.

Bild said that El Ghazi, 28, is suing Mainz after the German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the former Ajax and Aston Villa winger posted on his Instagram story where he expressed his support for the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi over the "River to the sea" phrase on Instagram.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan that refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

El Ghazi has been a free agent after he was released by Mainz on Nov. 3 for "statements and posts on social media."

RelatedGermany investigates footballer El Ghazi over pro-Palestine posts

'Not bothered over loss of livelihood'

RECOMMENDED

He later responded to the termination of his contract on X, writing "Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone."

"The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on innocent and vulnerable in Gaza," said the former Dutch international.

Before Mainz, El Ghazi played for Dutch club Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, England's Aston Villa and Everton, and France's Lille.

The government media office in Gaza on Wednesday announced that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,1 60 women.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedEurope’s pro-Palestine football crackdown fails to deter solidarity protests
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza