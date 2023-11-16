Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch winger of Moroccan descent, takes legal action against Mainz for being dismissed by the German club over a pro-Palestine social media post, a German daily, Bild has reported.

Bild said that El Ghazi, 28, is suing Mainz after the German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the former Ajax and Aston Villa winger posted on his Instagram story where he expressed his support for the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi over the "River to the sea" phrase on Instagram.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan that refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

El Ghazi has been a free agent after he was released by Mainz on Nov. 3 for "statements and posts on social media."

'Not bothered over loss of livelihood'